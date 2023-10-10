How Deidre Hall Felt About Days Of Our Lives' Landmark LGBTQ Romance Storyline

As many "Days of Our Lives" fans probably already know, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis' relationship timeline reads like a soap opera fairytale one, but with a twist. That's because Will and Sonny made daytime television history by being the first-ever gay marriage between two men (although it's been noted that "All My Children" had the first same-sex marriage between two females back in 2009, per the New York Post). Deidre Hall's character Marlena Evans officiated Will and Sonny's wedding.

Hall says the storyline was incredibly important to her not just because Marlena's grandson was getting married, but because the wedding spoke to so many "Days of Our Lives" fans out there. Many of them even wrote touching letters to her. She told Yahoo! Life in 2023, "Just young men writing in, saying, 'Oh my gosh, when Will came and told her he was gay, I was transfixed. I was glued to the television. I wanted you to be my mother and my grandmother,' and I suddenly thought, maybe now we have a template for teaching young people how to handle that moment. It was incredibly effective for people, as well as being a fabulous storyline."

But just like any loving grandmother, Marlena knew something about her grandson Will before the rest of the world did.