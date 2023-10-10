A Look Back At Days Of Our Lives Star Tyler Christopher's Whirlwind Romance With Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria might be one of the biggest stars in the entertainment world today thanks to her roles in primetime shows like "Desperate Housewives" and films such as "Crazy Kind of Love" and "Overboard," but before all of that she was a daytime television star on "The Young and the Restless." It was the soap opera that gave Longoria her show business start. It was also a time that she fell madly in love with another major soap star at the time: "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives" alum Tyler Christopher. The actor has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout the course of his career, like his most recent airport arrest. But back in the early 2000's Christopher was a soap opera heartthrob. Playing Nikolas Cassadine on the hit ABC soap was such a big part of his life that Christopher admitted in a 2017 interview with Soap Opera Digest that seeing the role recast "would sting a little bit." He said at the time, "If they feel like they need Nikolas Cassadine on the canvas, of course I would be upset, but I wish whoever it is I wish them well and I hope they give the character as much of themselves as I gave to him."

While Christopher got a lot of attention for his role as the handsome Cassadine heir, it was his off-screen relationship with Longoria that turned a lot of heads, too.