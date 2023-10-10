Why Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Was Sued By Their Kids' School

If there is one thing Kevin Federline is familiar with, it's legal drama. However, his courtroom battles typically consist of custody and money fights with his ex-wife, Britney Spears. In 2008, the former couple fought over $1 million in lawyer fees as they clashed over parental rights for their sons, Sean and Jayden. In August 2022, Federline faced a potential lawsuit after sharing videos of Spears yelling at their children on Instagram. Then, in May 2023, Federline met more conflict when a California school sued him for failed tuition payments.

The students at the center of the suit are not his sons with Spears. Instead, the focus is on his daughters, Jordan and Peyton (whom he shares with his current wife, Victoria Federline), who are former attendees of West Valley Christian School. In the civil case, West Valley accused the couple of owing over $15,000. In a May 9, 2023 filing, West Valley said that the pair had broken a previous contract for the girl's education. While the Federlines have not addressed the claim publicly, they have apparently made things right with West Valley, though it's unclear how.