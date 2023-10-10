Landon Barker Has Grown Up Right Before Our Eyes

The following article mentions mental health issues.

Travis Barker may be the most famous member of his family, but it seems that his son, Landon Barker, is starting to give him a run for his money. That's because Landon is not only following in his footsteps as a musician, but has already made a name for himself on TikTok. When it comes to the social media platform, Landon told the "Lightweights Podcast," "I don't think I could ... be as confident in my music without my TikTok following." It's also an outlet that he's been using since he was a child, with him adding, "This is like something ... that I can call my own."

It makes sense that Landon would want something of his own, because until recently, he was mostly known for his talented dad. That hasn't hurt their relationship though, because Landon gushed to E!, "He's always in my corner. He's always there for me as I am for him." The Blink-182 drummer isn't Landon's only ties to fame either, considering that his mom is actor, Shanna Moakler, and his stepmom is reality star, Kourtney Kardashian. Then there's his siblings, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker, who have also dabbled in the entertainment industry, as well as his girlfriend, TikTok personality, Charli D'Amelio.

With that said, it's clear that Landon is no stranger to the spotlight. You could even say that he's grown up right before our eyes too. So let's break down how he's matured into the young adult he is today.