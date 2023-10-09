Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Family Hits Him Where It Hurts In Response To Independent 2024 Run

The 2024 presidential election may be a replay of 2020, with Donald Trump as the Republican candidate and Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. But before we get to that matchup, as of October 2023, Trump has to defeat the 11 other candidates currently running for the Republican presidential nomination, though he is currently the clear favorite despite his four criminal indictments and ongoing civil trial.

As for Biden, he has one less challenger for the Democratic nomination. As of October 9, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer running to be the Democratic candidate for president. Instead, he is running as an independent candidate. It will take quite a lot for Kennedy to win the election as an independent, and, we already know that he can't count on the support of his family. A number of Kennedy family members confirmed that they were not in support of RFK Jr.'s candidacy when it was for the Democratic nominee, including John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg, who had strong feelings against RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign. The lack of political support from the Kennedy family for one of their own has not changed with Kennedy's switch to an independent run; in fact, it seems like it has only worsened the already complicated dynamics between Kennedy and his family. Kerry Kennedy, one of Kennedy's 10 siblings, posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling his candidacy "dangerous to our country."