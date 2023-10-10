What The Cast Of Girlfriends Is Doing Today

The worst part about falling in love with a television show is having to abruptly say goodbye when it is canceled. Not having a proper finale not only leaves you heartbroken, but it can also leave you on a major cliffhanger. No sitcom cancellation was as heartbreaking as when "Girlfriends" abruptly went off the air in 2008. The CW sitcom centered on a friendship group of four Black women as they navigated their careers and relationships.

When the show originally aired in 2000, the cast was virtually unknown. However, as "Girlfriends" grew in popularity, the cast quickly made a name for themselves with their iconic, relatable characters. Years after the cancellation, fans have pleaded with the show's writers for a reboot or a movie to conclude the storylines of Joan (Tracee Ellis Ross), Maya (Golden Brooks), Lynn (Persia White), and Toni (Jill Marie Jones). Each member of the main cast has publicly stated that she would happily sign on for a reboot as a gift to their fans.

In September 2020, all eight seasons of "Girlfriends" were made available to stream on Netflix. Longtime fans of the series rejoiced, while a new audience discovered the brilliance of the series. Twenty-three years later, the show is as relevant as ever. As viewers, we certainly miss the cast of "Girlfriends," and many of us are wondering what they're up to today (as well as when their schedules might be free for their long-awaited reboot). Let's take a look at their current lives.