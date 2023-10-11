Tragic Details About Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond was born in 1959, the second youngest of nine children and the only girl. The Osmonds were devout Mormons who lived in Utah, and they were quite the musical family. Marie's older brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay formed a barbershop quartet and were later joined by Donny and Jimmy, performing all together as The Osmonds. Marie was just three years old when she made her TV debut alongside her brothers on "The Andy Williams Show."

However, the Osmonds' success came at a price for Marie, as she spent most of her childhood performing instead of just being a kid. She told Larry King in a 2001 interview, "You know, when I was told — 'Can I go out and play?' No, I was working. I was recording." And while she says she doesn't regret growing up in the spotlight, she acknowledged that there was "a lot of pressure," admitting, "I grew up really fast."

Another issue that arose from Osmond's early life as an entertainer was a people-pleasing attitude that sometimes proved detrimental. She told Larry King, "I was so desirous to please everyone that I did nothing for myself."