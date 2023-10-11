Y&R's Mariah And Tessa Are BFFs In Real Life

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter are undeniably one of the most captivating couples on "The Young and the Restless." It's not just their ability to balance one another out; Mariah and Tessa's unique and genuine connection is tough to ignore. While many actors fake such chemistry as their roles demand, it's fascinating to learn that Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks, the actors behind these beloved characters, are real-life BFFs.

Their close friendship was confirmed during an exclusive interview the duo, fondly referred to by fans as "Teriah," gave to Soaps. As Fairbanks acknowledged, "Just because you're romantically paired with someone on a soap doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be friends with them. But I got really lucky because we really connected." They found common ground immediately due to a shared sense of humor.

In 2021, Grimes and Fairbanks delved into their favorite Christmas tunes in a snippet from "The Young and the Restless" official Instagram. Even though their song preferences varied, watching them warmly respect and appreciate each other's selection was heartwarming and further cemented Grimes and Fairbanks' real-life connection.