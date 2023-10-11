Y&R's Mariah And Tessa Are BFFs In Real Life
Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter are undeniably one of the most captivating couples on "The Young and the Restless." It's not just their ability to balance one another out; Mariah and Tessa's unique and genuine connection is tough to ignore. While many actors fake such chemistry as their roles demand, it's fascinating to learn that Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks, the actors behind these beloved characters, are real-life BFFs.
Their close friendship was confirmed during an exclusive interview the duo, fondly referred to by fans as "Teriah," gave to Soaps. As Fairbanks acknowledged, "Just because you're romantically paired with someone on a soap doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be friends with them. But I got really lucky because we really connected." They found common ground immediately due to a shared sense of humor.
In 2021, Grimes and Fairbanks delved into their favorite Christmas tunes in a snippet from "The Young and the Restless" official Instagram. Even though their song preferences varied, watching them warmly respect and appreciate each other's selection was heartwarming and further cemented Grimes and Fairbanks' real-life connection.
Mariah and Tessa's love life on The Young and the Restless
Teriah's romance ignited under intriguing circumstances when Mariah Copeland essentially stole Tessa Porter's affections from her half-brother, Noah Newman (Rory Gibson). Despite the unconventional foundation, it quickly became evident that Mariah and Tessa shared a connection far surpassing Tessa's with Noah. Their love story truly began when Mariah, unable to resist her feelings any longer, kissed Tessa. However, Tessa and Mariah almost didn't marry on "The Young and the Restless."
It took a couple of years, a major betrayal, and some matchmaking from Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) for both women to find their way back to each other. When Mariah and Tessa finally married, there wasn't a dry eye in the room. The emotional weight of this onscreen romance wasn't lost on the stars themselves either. Camryn Grimes told TV Insider she was thrilled upon discovering the characters were due to marry, adding that their relationship felt real because it wasn't sudden or impulsive like many "Y&R" romances.
In fact, the scene was so emotional for everybody concerned that Grimes quipped, "It feels like we actually got married, doesn't it?" Tessa and Mariah's is the long-running soap's first-ever same-sex marriage, marking a major milestone. Teriah's nuptials also stand out as among the most touching in soap opera history. Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) walked them down the aisle while matchmaker Kyle officiated.
What's next for Tessa and Mariah on Y&R?
Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland are currently dealing with their daughter, Aria Porter-Copeland's, medical issues. Aria, played by twins Maddie and Millie Ingle, suffers from a form of hearing loss. Although the extent of her deafness is unclear, it's enough to keep her moms worried and panicking about the best way to handle the situation. The couple chose to have Aria after Mariah carried another child as a surrogate.
During her pregnancy, Mariah was kidnapped and developed a bond with the baby while in captivity. Parting with him was emotionally challenging, making adoption a seemingly natural progression. However, the decision to depict baby Aria with hearing challenges is one that certain fans are skeptical about. Both mothers were expected to struggle with juggling parenting and their careers, especially because Tessa is a musician and they are first-time parents.
More importantly, some viewers distrust "Y&R's" ability to portray medical issues correctly. Remember Sharon's Journey with breast cancer on "The Young and the Restless?" The writers left out vital elements of the reality of living with cancer, and fans weren't impressed. We can only hope that "Y&R" writers do the needful research to keep Teriah's love story accurate and engaging.