Sharon's Journey With Breast Cancer On The Young And The Restless Fully Explained

One major selling point of "The Young and the Restless" is that the writers consistently address difficult topics. Sharon Collins' (played by Sharon Case) cancer journey was made possible by a partnership between CBS and The American Cancer Society. When Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer in "The Young and the Restless," she faced a life-threatening reality that millions of people face yearly. She had just started to settle into life with her boyfriend Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) after a tumultuous romantic history with some of "The Young and the Restless" leading men when her life took a drastic turn.

She discovered a lump in her breast, and though she hoped it would be non-cancerous, the results showed that she had stage two breast cancer. Sharon was immediately plunged into panic as she grappled with the reality of her diagnosis. Rey was the first to hear the sad news, and Sharon decided she wouldn't tell anyone else. She didn't want to be treated differently. Instead, she suffered in silence and lived in a daze of worry.

Despite keeping silent, she couldn't hide her worried demeanor, which bothered Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Faith snooped and found Sharon's medical notes around the house. The papers didn't expressly say it, but Faith figured Sharon had cancer. Terrified, she shared the news with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and soon, Mariah Copeland, whom Sharon had given up for adoption at 16, also became aware of the situation. When Rey discovered that her ex-husband knew about her cancer, he was happy and relieved she had more support.