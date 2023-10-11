Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney's Kids Are Growing Up To Look Just Like Mom

Alison Sweeney might be best known for being a Hallmark Channel favorite, but at home, she's a devoted mom of two kids. Family life is a number one priority for the actor, which is why she ultimately left "Days of Our Lives," the soap opera that propelled her to stardom in the '90s.

In a candid interview with Closer Weekly, Sweeney emphasized the significance of her role as a mother, expressing joy in witnessing her children's individual growth. When asked to describe herself as a parent using only three words in a talk with Good Housekeeping, Sweeney opted for "firm," "loving," and "funny."

Together with her husband, David Sanov, Sweeney is a parent to Benjamin Sanov, born in 2005, and Megan Sanov, welcomed four years later. Sweeney frequently shares sweet moments her family spends together on her Instagram account, proving that Benjamin and Megan are growing up to look just like their mom.