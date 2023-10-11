Cassidy Hutchinson: 10 Facts About The Former White House Aide And Trump Whistleblower

You probably know of Cassidy Jacqueline Hutchinson as the former White House aide to Mark Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump's chief of staff. While the young political aide kept a relatively low profile throughout her early career, Hutchinson became somewhat of a household name when she testified before the January 6 committee in June 2022. The House committee was formed to investigate the role Trump, as well as other politicians, attorneys, and figures, might have played in the violent riots that occurred at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The country watched and listened as the then-25-year-old former White House aide detailed her observations and experiences with Meadows, Trump, and other key White House figures. Hutchinson may be best remembered for being a whistleblower thanks to her bombshell testimony; however, there is more to know about her than just what she revealed to the committee on that day.