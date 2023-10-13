Inside Hallmark Star Torrey DeVitto's Relationship With Jared LaPine

While she's known for her iconic role as Melissa in the series "Pretty Little Liars" and in "Chicago Med" as Dr. Natalie Manning, Torrey DeVitto has also made a name for herself on the Hallmark channel. Since 2014, the celeb has appeared in quite a few Hallmark movies, including "Write Before Christmas," "Rip in Time," and "Love's Greek to Me."

You might be used to seeing the actor fall in love on the TV screen, but she's also no stranger to romance in her personal life. DeVitto has actually been dating Jared LaPine since around March of 2023, with the couple announcing their engagement in September of the same year.

Though he's not an actor himself, LaPine is also involved in the entertainment industry, working as a production assistant on series such as "K.C. Undercover" and "Dog with a Blog," as well as having directing credits on the short films "Welcome Home," "The One that Rolled Away," and "The One that Likes You." Here's a look inside the relationship between Torrey DeVitto and Jared LaPine.