The When Calls The Heart Scene Pascale Hutton And Kavan Smith Improvised

Improvisation is when actors go off-script and say lines that were not previously written. Even your favorite shows have improvised moments sometimes, such as the Hallmark Channel's hit TV show "When Calls the Heart." The show's jaw-dropping Season 10 introduced a new character — the newborn baby girl of characters Rosemary and Lee Coulter. The actors who play those proud new parents, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, opened up about how parts of the labor scenes were improvised.

In a Facebook Live hosted by Entertainment Tonight interviewer Deidre Behar, Hutton talked about the labor and delivery episode and said, "That episode was a dream to film, it was so wonderful." She mentioned how Rosemary is ready to give birth and then rather suddenly goes into labor in town. So many of the other characters rally around her, and while filming that scene, the actors went off script together.

"And everybody just dove in," Hutton continued, "and there's lots of improvised moments. ... That moment where everybody starts breathing together to try and support Rosemary? That was all improvised." The actor also said how their off-camera jokes turned into a real part of the scene when Lee noticed the character of Ned hovering and mentioned him by name. Hallmark uploaded the fun, heartwarming scene to YouTube for Hearties to watch.