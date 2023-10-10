GH's Maurice Benard Defends Sonny's Decision To Spare Gladys (We Can't Say We Agree)
On "General Hospital," after Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) uncovered Gladys Corbin's (Bonnie Burroughs) fiendish plot and rescued Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) from the vile Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder), we drew a sigh of relief. Sasha's endless torture was finally over. As her daughter-in-law's conservator, Gladys had been siphoning off Sasha's money to pay her gambling debts, and the only way to continue having access to her money was enlisting the bad doctor to drug her. But everything finally came out in the open, and before Gladys could leave Port Charles, she was confronted by her cousin, the ruthless racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sasha had been married to Gladys' late son, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), and Sonny considered her family.
He was not too pleased to learn what Gladys had done, and we were expecting him to fit her with cement galoshes so she could sleep with the fishes. But that didn't happen, and in a surprising turn of events, Sonny banished Gladys to her former hometown in Connecticut. Say it isn't so? Did our favorite mobster suddenly go soft? A fan posted their dismay on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "The writers fell short." Benard personally responded with, "I think the writers did it [perfectly. He] is big on family. [He] gave her a chance. Whether you like it or not, he's never been evil. He did say if you do it again, it's going to be different."
We disagree.
All Sonny did was give Gladys a stern talking to
What Gladys Corbin did to Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital" was utterly appalling. Sure, she had no idea that Dr. Montague was pumping Sasha full of horrible drugs and didn't know he was going to further try to bilk her out of thousands of dollars, but she willingly set the entire thing into motion. Things got so out of control that Gladys just kept digging herself in deeper. When Sonny Corinthos ended up in Nixon Falls for the better part of a year with amnesia, he had developed a new, kinder personality. Once he regained his memories, that personality integrated with his original one, and he seemed to have been defanged.
"GH" needs to get Sonny back to how he used to be. Obviously, he's not going to pull out a gun and shoot Gladys. He's found many ways in the past to orchestrate an "accident" to get rid of someone that threatened his family and kept his hands clean. One truly irritated fan posted on X, "After all these months of this pathetic story, there is no punishment for Gladys! Sonny just sent her out of town! She should be dead or in prison!"
For a story that had us on the edge of our seats to end with Sonny giving Gladys a stern talking to is a real disappointment for fans of the most feared mobster in the Northeastern seafront.