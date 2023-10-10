GH's Maurice Benard Defends Sonny's Decision To Spare Gladys (We Can't Say We Agree)

What Gladys Corbin did to Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital" was utterly appalling. Sure, she had no idea that Dr. Montague was pumping Sasha full of horrible drugs and didn't know he was going to further try to bilk her out of thousands of dollars, but she willingly set the entire thing into motion. Things got so out of control that Gladys just kept digging herself in deeper. When Sonny Corinthos ended up in Nixon Falls for the better part of a year with amnesia, he had developed a new, kinder personality. Once he regained his memories, that personality integrated with his original one, and he seemed to have been defanged.

"GH" needs to get Sonny back to how he used to be. Obviously, he's not going to pull out a gun and shoot Gladys. He's found many ways in the past to orchestrate an "accident" to get rid of someone that threatened his family and kept his hands clean. One truly irritated fan posted on X, "After all these months of this pathetic story, there is no punishment for Gladys! Sonny just sent her out of town! She should be dead or in prison!"

For a story that had us on the edge of our seats to end with Sonny giving Gladys a stern talking to is a real disappointment for fans of the most feared mobster in the Northeastern seafront.