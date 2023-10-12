The Biggest Things We Learned From Sarah Ferguson's Podcast

There's no denying that the British royal family is an institution full of colorful characters. Even before Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex became the talk of the town, there was drama. Sarah, Duchess of York, was privy to her fair share of that. The fiery redhead married Queen Elizabeth II's middle son, Prince Andrew, in 1986. The pair quickly became tabloid fodder and they seemed like a relatively strong duo, welcoming two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before calling it quits on their marriage in 1992.

However, despite their separation, Sarah has remained in the royal fold. She reportedly had a close friendship with her former mother-in-law, and she has even continued to live with Andrew at their lavish home, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor Estate. This unique position means that Sarah has the inside scoop on everything that goes on behind palace doors. Some royals might never dare to leverage this private info, but this duchess has never quite stuck to the rules. In the spring of 2023, Sarah announced she would be launching a new podcast titled "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" alongside her friend, Sarah Jane Thomson.

While the podcast wasn't dedicated to her life as a member of the House of Windsor, Sarah wasn't afraid to let some information slip, either. Now the first season is wrapped, let's take a look at some of the biggest revelations from the show and what these mean for the future of the monarchy.