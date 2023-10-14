How A Social Media Faux Pas Sparked Feud Rumors Between Selena Gomez And Dua Lipa

One of the downsides of fame is having all eyes on you at all times, even when you least expect it. Selena Gomez has dealt with the pitfalls of living in the spotlight for a while, and a simple mistake on social media had people spreading rumors about a feud between her and another celebrity: singer Dua Lipa.

According to Gomez's interview with Fast Company, she unfollowed Lipa on Instagram by mistake. "It was an accident!" Gomez told the outlet. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'"

Thankfully, nothing happened at all. To quell rumors of the fictional feud, Gomez wore a dress from La Vacanza, the collaboration Lipa did with Versace. Gomez posted a photo in the dress and also wore it to an event for Rare Beauty, the beauty company she founded. Maybe such rumored drama is a contributing reason as to why Gomez doesn't Google herself.