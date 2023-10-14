Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 10/16: Tate Faces Holly

It's time for "Days of Our Lives" fans to rejoice, as we've got a whole new week of spoilers for you. Get ready, as new couples admit their feelings for one another while others grow apart, various threats are made against powerless characters, power moves get played in the world of business, and schemes are concocted by the citizens of Salem in this upcoming week.

Aside from those storylines, viewers of the soap can expect to see tension building between Dimitri and Leo, Harris express his new career ambitions, and Stefan and Gabi try to maneuver their way out of the DiMera business mess they've found themselves in. Right now, the biggest storylines center around the future of Chad and Stephanie's relationship, Talia's imminent exit from Salem, and Tate's return to Salem along with his potential relationship with Holly.

Here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of October 16, 2023.