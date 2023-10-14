All The Times Donald Trump Has Made Catty Comments About Celeb Relationships

One thing is for sure: former president and presidential hopeful Donald Trump is nothing if not opinionated. And he doesn't just have a lot of opinions; he makes sure that we all hear them, too. Over the years, as the public has shifted its focus to different celebrity rumors and gossip, Trump has often had his own take on the goings-on, and he's always open to sharing his thoughts. In fact, he once said, "when you get good ratings, you can say anything." And he certainly does seem willing to say whatever comes to his mind (via CNN).

There have been a few celebrity couples who Trump has had a particular interest in, and he's often taken to social media to let us know what he thinks. From unsolicited advice to celebrities about their love lives to accusations and seemingly random verbal attacks on people's partners, if Trump has thoughts on an it-couple, he's going to put them out there. Consequently, there has been no shortage of catty commentary courtesy of Trump when certain celeb couples have found their relationships in the spotlight.