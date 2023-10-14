All The Times Donald Trump Has Made Catty Comments About Celeb Relationships
One thing is for sure: former president and presidential hopeful Donald Trump is nothing if not opinionated. And he doesn't just have a lot of opinions; he makes sure that we all hear them, too. Over the years, as the public has shifted its focus to different celebrity rumors and gossip, Trump has often had his own take on the goings-on, and he's always open to sharing his thoughts. In fact, he once said, "when you get good ratings, you can say anything." And he certainly does seem willing to say whatever comes to his mind (via CNN).
There have been a few celebrity couples who Trump has had a particular interest in, and he's often taken to social media to let us know what he thinks. From unsolicited advice to celebrities about their love lives to accusations and seemingly random verbal attacks on people's partners, if Trump has thoughts on an it-couple, he's going to put them out there. Consequently, there has been no shortage of catty commentary courtesy of Trump when certain celeb couples have found their relationships in the spotlight.
Trump has doubts about Taylor Swift's new flame
One celebrity romance that's received feedback from Donald Trump shouldn't come as a surprise. As soon as rumors of superstar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce's relationship began, they quickly became the talk of every town. Plenty of Swifties swiftly got excited about the potential they could see in this new romance for the beloved singer/songwriter. Donald Trump, on the other hand, didn't have as much hope as many others did. He did manage to have well wishes for the it-couple, though — sort of!
On September 9, Trump did an interview with the Daily Caller, during which he was asked about Swift's new rumored romance. And, of course, the former president had an opinion and a prediction. "I wish the best for both of them," Trump said. Despite the seemingly warm sentiment, Trump still managed to take a jab at the celeb couple. He went on to say, "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."
Trump is on Robert Pattinson's side
"Twilight" fans may be interested to hear that Donald Trump is totally Team Edward. Or, at least, he backed Robert Pattinson during his rocky romance with "Twilight" costar, Kristen Stewart. Amidst cheating rumors surrounding the relationship in 2012, Trump shared some thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump advised in a tweet, adding, "She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!"
It wasn't out of the ordinary for Trump to speak on celeb gossip. In this case, however, Trump didn't stop with one tweet. Instead, he continued sharing his thoughts on this topic for nearly a month, shelling out a total of 10 different tweets about the couple. One tweet read, "So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson [.] Look, it doesn't matter– the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken." Two days later, he wrote, "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."
While the pair didn't respond to the unsolicited advice at the time, Stewart mentioned the tweets when she hosted "SNL" in 2017, per Entertainment Weekly, saying that it's "okay" that the president doesn't like her, adding, "if you didn't like me then you probably really aren't going to like me now, because I'm hosting 'SNL' and I'm, like, so gay, dude."
Trump questions Katy Perry's marriage
In 2010, singer Katy Perry tied the knot with comedian Russell Brand. While the pair called it quits just a little over a year later in 2011, Trump still had something to say about this couple after the fact. In 2014, Trump tweeted, "I watched Russell Brand @rustyrockets on the @jimmyfallon show the other night — what the hell do people see in Russell — a major loser!" Clearly Brand left some kind of impression on Trump, and it wasn't a good one. Still, calling Brand a loser wasn't enough. He went on to rope Brand's ex-wife into the attacks, saying, "@katyperry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand @rustyrockets — but he did send me a really nice letter of apology!"
The details of this alleged letter are unknown. Still, Brand wasn't shy about responding to the jabs with a series of tweets beginning with, "are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?" Of course, Brand didn't get the last word. Trump continued on, addressing Perry only. He tweeted, "Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!" Perry didn't get involved.
Trump vs. the Clintons
Surely it is a surprise to no one that Donald Trump has had his fair share to say about the Clintons' marriage. Trump and Hillary Clinton had what has since become a famous rivalry in their battle for the presidency in 2016. At the time, there wasn't much of anything that Trump was afraid to attack when it came to his opponent, and her husband was hardly off limits. During a debate, Trump said, "Hillary Clinton was married to the single greatest abuser of women in the history of politics," per The New York Times. Trump was often happily accusatory toward Bill, but he didn't think that he was the only difficult person in the Clintons' marriage. According to The Washington Post, during the 2016 election, Bill, in Trump's words "came out and told the truth" regarding the Affordable Care Act. The following day, Trump said, "I bet he went through hell last night." He added, "There have been many nights when he's gone through hell with Hillary."
In his 2023 book, "Letters to Trump," he took yet another shot at the Clintons' relationship. "Bill Clinton and I had a great relationship," Trump wrote of the two politicians back in 2002. He added, "I liked him and he liked me, and neither of us liked Hillary (just kidding)." In another glaring insult, alongside Bill's letter in the book is a photo of him and the woman who he famously had an affair with, Monica Lewinsky.