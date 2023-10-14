Inside Y&R Star Lauralee Bell's Relationship With Husband Scott Martin

Lauralee Bell is daytime television royalty, and her character Christine Blair is an icon on "The Young and the Restless." Bell has spent the past 40 years playing Cricket, a model-turned-district attorney who has had memorable if not also dramatic relationships with both Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) over the years. She was also one of the youngest stars on the show when she began back in 1983 as a 15-year-old. Speaking to CBS in an interview, Bell said that there were very few child actors in her day. "There were no real young people on soaps at that time, 30-year-olds were playing 15-year-olds," she said. The actor also has a real-life connection to the creators of "The Young and the Restless." Her parents, William Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, are soap opera icons who created both "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

While Bell has likely experienced every soap opera storyline and cliffhanger known to man, thankfully, her life off-camera is nothing like the one she has on-screen. Bell is married to photographer Scott Martin, and together they've built quite a family legacy of their own.