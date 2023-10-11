Expert Tells Us Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Body Language Cements Them As New 'It Couple'

When stunning actor and singer Zooey Deschanel first started dating "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott in 2019, many were surprised by this unlikely Hollywood match. Still, in the time since the pair first got together, they've made it clear that while they may come from different Hollywood backgrounds, they're a picture-perfect pairing. "Our personalities are so compatible. It's just that we're from different worlds," Deschanel told Today.

In August 2023, the pair got engaged, demonstrating that they're in it for the long haul. And it seems that this is one celeb couple that really is built to last. In October 2023, the tale of Scott and Deschanel's lasting love was People Magazine's cover story. To anyone who watched the accompanying interview, it was easy to see all the chemistry and joy between these lovebirds. But their body language during their interview wasn't just sweet for their fans to observe. It served as real proof that this couple is a match made in Hollywood heaven. We talked to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," and he had nothing but good things to say about what may be going on with this couple beneath the surface.