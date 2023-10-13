Jeff Laurence: 10 Facts About The Unsellable Houses Contractor And Why You Won't See Him In Season 4

HGTV fans know contractor Jeff Laurence as the working hands and executor of ideas on the show "Unsellable Houses," which first aired in 2019, and is the fifth highest-rated show on the network. Laurence has served as an integral member of the team, taking the renovation plans contrived by twin hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis and making them beautiful, remodeled realities so that featured individuals and families can enjoy better luck in their endeavors to sell their previously undesirable homes. In addition to Lamb and Davis' design skills, Laurence offered over 20 years of renovation experience and project management to the "Unsellable Houses" team.

It may be difficult for some fans to envision what the show is like without Laurence, who has been a cast member for the first three seasons, but he has decided to reshift his professional focus toward projects closer to home and far beyond. With Laurence being a fan favorite, viewers have expressed their regret for losing his expert skills and easy rapport with Davis and Lamb. Still, they can rest assured knowing that Laurence is leaning wholeheartedly into an exciting and heartwarming chapter in his career.

Here are some facts about the former HGTV star and a few reasons why he will not be joining Lamb & Co. for the fourth season of "Unsellable Houses."