Weird Things Everyone Just Ignores About Pippa Middleton's Marriage

She became world-famous within the span of a day when her derrière made headlines at her sister Princess Catherine's royal wedding, had a short-lived relationship with Alexander Spencer Churchill (who, apparently, is a distant relative to Princess Diana), was named Tatler's "Number One Society Singleton" in 2008, and got selected as one of Time's 100 most influential people in 2012. Needless to say, Philippa "Pippa" Charlotte Middleton's name has become synonymous with the royal family ever since her older sister, Princess Catherine, married Prince William in 2011. Middleton's own nuptials followed six years later when she married esteemed financier James Matthews (who, interestingly enough, shares a name with her younger brother, James Middleton).

Royal watchers and tabloids alike have been keeping a close eye on Middleton and Matthews ever since. Although the couple had an extremely lavish wedding that was widely publicized, sources told People ahead of their nuptials that the two actually wanted to live their lives outside the glaring royal spotlight, and that they didn't want details of their wedding splashed across every tabloid in Britain. That did not work out, unfortunately.

Another source said the couple was planning on "having children and leading a quiet life." While they do have three children, their lives aren't exactly quiet. The press and royal fans still keep close tabs on Middleton and Matthews' marriage, and when you look a little closer, there are plenty of odd details to uncover.