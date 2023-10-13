What We Know About Blake Lively's 4 Kids

While Blake Lively is most known as a beloved actor, starring in TV shows like "Gossip Girl" and films such as "The Age of Adaline" and "The Shallows," the celebrity is also a doting mother to four children. The California native shares her kids with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, who's known for movies like "Deadpool," "Buried," and "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu." The two have been married since September 2012, welcoming their first child two years later.

The couple each comes from sizable families, with Lively having four siblings and Reynolds having three. They've talked about how this background has influenced their desire for a big family of their own, with the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" actor joking on Today, "I'm one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we're officially breeders. You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children."

Other than this, Lively and Reynolds have talked about keeping the lives of their kids mostly private, with the actors opening up about the paparazzi stalking their children in the past. They've continued to maintain this privacy over the years, but they've offered the occasional sneak peek into their experiences of parenthood. With this in mind, here's everything we know about Blake Lively's four children.