Y&R: A Look At The Chaotic Marriage Between Michael Baldwin And Lauren Fenmore

Soap operas have a reputation for the crazy storylines they create, such as all of the dueling businesses on "The Young and the Restless" or the devil possession on "Days of Our Lives." By association, some of the relationships on soap operas can also be chaotic, and none more so than the marriage between Michael Baldwin (Christian J. LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey L. Bregman).

Lauren arrived in Genoa City in 1983 as a teenager who was constantly berating Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). Michael didn't make an appearance in town until 1991, and when his brother Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) came to Genoa City, his arrival spelled trouble for Lauren. Kevin became obsessed with Lauren, and when he asked her out on a date, she agreed so that she could get a confession of his crimes. Her plan went sideways and Kevin found out that she had set him up, so he held her at gunpoint until Michael came and rescued Lauren. They finally met, and sparks flew between the couple.