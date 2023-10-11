Days Of Our Lives Newcomer Ashley Puzemis Already Has A Favorite Co-Star

The teen scene on "Days of Our Lives" has a new look to it now that newcomers Ashley Puzemis and Jamie Martin Mann have been tapped to play the SORAS versions of Holly Jonas and Tate Black, respectively (that's "Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome" for those who are unfamiliar). Despite this being her soap opera debut, Puzemis has said she hasn't felt quite as nervous as she expected to on set. Between being raised on episodes of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" (thanks to her mom), and already having worked on the same studio lot "Days" is filmed on, Puzemis was in familiar territory.

The newbie's fellow actors also helped to make her feel less anxious. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor dished about which of her co-stars made her feel the most welcome. "By the end of the week, being around Carson [Boatman, who plays Johnny DiMera], Raven [Bowens, who plays Chanel Dupree], and Jamie [Martin Mann], who were the first three I filmed with, the nerves were kind of settling down," she said.

And yet, there's one co-star in particular to whom Puzemis said she feels the most connected — Arianne Zucker, her onscreen mom and "favorite person on set."