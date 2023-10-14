Tatiana Casiraghi: 10 Facts About The Billionaire Heiress Who Married Into Monaco's Royal Family

Marrying into a European royal family can seem like a harrowing experience, but Tatiana Casiraghi makes it look easy. Ever since the billionaire heiress tied the knot with Princess Caroline of Monaco's son, Andrea Casiraghi, in 2013, she has nailed her position as royal consort. At the time of her wedding, pressure was high since Andrea was second in line to the throne. However, even the knowledge that she was poised to be the principality's next princess, was not enough to get Tatiana off her game.

Of course, the births of the royal twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, means that Andrea was pushed back in the line of succession — and Tatiana is unlikely to ever wear the crown. That being said, she is still committed to doing her duties with grace. You can often spot her perched on the balcony of the Prince's Palace of Monaco, holding one of her three children, and smiling by her husband's side. Indeed, the brunette beauty seems to understand that her role as a more minor member of the royal family is to show subtle elegance — without ever breaking protocol.

Nonetheless, as discreet as Tatiana may be in her royal role, the gorgeous socialite also knows how to make her mark on the rest of the world. As a recognized fashionista, successful entrepreneur, and seasoned traveler, Tatiana is not afraid to reach for the stars. And, thanks to her go-getter attitude, we will likely see more of Tatiana moving forward.