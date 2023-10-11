4 Clyde Moments We Need To See From James Read's Return To Days Of Our Lives
Salem is in need of a good villain on "Days of Our Lives." With Stefano DiMera (Robert Mascolo) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) dead, there's been a vacuum. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) seems to be reformed now that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) revealed he's the father of her baby, and he wants to be present for baby Victoria, not in jail. E.J. DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) have been up to no good, but that's just small potatoes. Both Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) had promising returns, but each has been run out of town. And supervillain Orpheus (George DelHoyo) is still in jail, wasting time annoying Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo).
But fear not, as Soap Opera News reported on October 10 that James Read is going to be coming back as the villainous drug lord Clyde Weston during the week of October 16-20. Clyde has done a lot of terrible, no-good things over the years, and perhaps it's time the show elevated him to a serious baddie. He's been cooling his jets while in prison for murdering Abigail DiMera (as played by Marci Miller), and it's time he was taken out of the mothballs and perhaps brought to new villainous heights. So what do fans need to see during his dastardly return?
A rematch with E.J. DiMera
The Salem police department has been in disarray ever since Mayor Abe Carver's (James Reynolds) temporary replacement, Clint Rawlings (Grayson Berry), fired police commissioner Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). This is the perfect time for Clyde Weston to get out of jail and put together a new gang. His past notorious drug dealings set him up to be a villain that could have truly been larger than life. He could even bring back his henchman, Jeremiah (Greg Jackson), for a new, bigger reign of terror.
Clyde and E.J. DiMera have a long history, and a current confrontation between them could be what the doctor ordered. Clyde began running drugs for E.J., but after creative differences about where and how much drugs should be sold, one of his minions killed E.J. Thankfully, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) brought him back to life, and when it was revealed that Clyde was Abigail DiMera's killer, he shot the villain. If Clyde returns to Salem to start up his own drug ring, it'll put the two at odds again, and that's a fun encounter we'd like to see.
A reunion with Ben Weston
Being the nasty man that he is, Clyde Weston abused his children, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), and he laid the blame on his own abusive father. Jordan was eventually killed by Evan Frears (Brock Kelly), and for a time, Ben became a serial murderer called the Necktie Killer. However, he got the much-needed help he required and has been reformed. He and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) got together and are currently sailing around the world. However, Wilson is now playing Alex DiMera and is embroiled in a major story where he learned that Victor Kiriakis is his real father, and he inherited half of Victor's fortune.
Now would be the perfect time for Ben to return, as we'll not only get to see Wilson do double duty as both characters, but viewers can also get some closure between father and son. Wilson would certainly be able to pull it off, and he and Read always had interesting, if uncomfortable, scenes together. With Alex dealing with daddy issues, the juxtaposition of having Ben also deal with his conniving, murderous father would make for great entertainment.
Causing trouble for Kate Roberts
Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has made questionable choices in the men she wanted to be with over the years. She had initially found Clyde Weston when she was looking into Jordan Ridgeway's past, and we blame her for bringing the dastardly villain to Salem. They did date for a time until even bad girl Kate couldn't take his heinous acts. She later shot him when he'd kidnapped Allie Horton's (Lindsay Arnold) baby. (Of all the characters on "Days of Our Lives," he's probably been shot the most). Kate is currently happily married to Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), who grieved for her when she was believed to have died in January, 2023.
This is another couple that are the perfect match, and while Clyde's return won't mean he's going to be able to steal Kate back at all, he could do some serious damage to the happy duo. Kate was the one who introduced him to E.J. initially, because he was looking to see what shady dealings he could get involved with. The show should now take things up a notch and have him seek revenge on Kate and everyone he loves for leading him down the garden path ... directly to jail.
A final showdown with Chad DiMera
One of the most heartbreaking stories on "Days of Our Lives" was the death of Abigial DiMera. When Clyde Weston was outed as her killer, her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) wasted no time in taking a gun and confronting the evildoer. At this point, Clyde had seemingly attempted to turn his life around and even struck up a romance with Nancy Wesley (Patrika Darbo), and they planned on getting married. However, he secretly tried to kill Belle Black (Martha Madison) because he overheard her telling E.J. DiMera that she was going to go after him using the legal system for having killed E.J. previously. Abigail just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
During their confrontation, Clyde got the upper hand and tried to strangle Chad. Fortunately, E.J. had tracked them down and saved Chad by shooting the villain. However, Clyde didn't die and ended up back in the Statesville prison. But the crafty criminal has escaped from jail many times before, so we'd love to see another breakout. He's got a bone to pick with a lot of Salemites, and they have many reasons to want to see him dead. We're hoping he starts a new reign of terror that is unmatched, and that he brings the city to its knees until the good guys can finally stop him once and for all.