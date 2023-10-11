4 Clyde Moments We Need To See From James Read's Return To Days Of Our Lives

Salem is in need of a good villain on "Days of Our Lives." With Stefano DiMera (Robert Mascolo) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) dead, there's been a vacuum. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) seems to be reformed now that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) revealed he's the father of her baby, and he wants to be present for baby Victoria, not in jail. E.J. DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) have been up to no good, but that's just small potatoes. Both Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) had promising returns, but each has been run out of town. And supervillain Orpheus (George DelHoyo) is still in jail, wasting time annoying Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo).

But fear not, as Soap Opera News reported on October 10 that James Read is going to be coming back as the villainous drug lord Clyde Weston during the week of October 16-20. Clyde has done a lot of terrible, no-good things over the years, and perhaps it's time the show elevated him to a serious baddie. He's been cooling his jets while in prison for murdering Abigail DiMera (as played by Marci Miller), and it's time he was taken out of the mothballs and perhaps brought to new villainous heights. So what do fans need to see during his dastardly return?