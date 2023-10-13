All Of Gigi Hadid's Reported Romances Since Her Zayn Malik Split
Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called it quits several times in their six-year-long relationship, we couldn't help but hope that their love would last forever. The celebrity couple consistently shared their appreciation for each other through adorable social media posts. And, in 2020, they became a family after welcoming their daughter, Khai. For the following year, Hadid and Mailk quietly thrived as they retreated from the public eye to focus on raising their child together.
But it all came crashing down in 2021 when Malik reportedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The "Pillowtalk" singer allegedly struck Yolanda, called her names, and told her to stay away from Khai. An insider clarified to People that while Malik never physically assaulted Yolanda, he did put her "in an aggressive hold." Later, the One Direction alum pleaded no contest to the four counts of harassment filed by Yolanda. Naturally, the incident spelled disaster for his and Gigi's relationship, and the couple called it quits for good.
Malik finally broke his silence on the matter during a 2023 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, reasoning, "I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said." However, the former couple appears to have buried the hatchet to focus on co-parenting their daughter. As for their love lives, Malik was rumored to be briefly dating Selena Gomez, while Gigi was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.
Hadid had a rumored relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio first sparked dating rumors in September 2022 after being spotted at a New York Fashion Week party. Fans initially brushed it off because DiCaprio is infamous for only dating women under 25, and Hadid was already 27 at the time. A source informed People, "They are getting to know each other" and "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," but nothing was official just yet. Later, another source shared that while DiCaprio was quite smitten with the supermodel, he wasn't ready for a serious relationship just yet because he had just gotten out of a four-year-long romance with Camila Morrone.
In November 2022, things seemed to heat up a little, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight what Hadid's family thought of the Oscar winner: "Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship." They also updated the publication on the relationship's progress, noting, "Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart. They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things."
However, things quickly took a turn soon afterward. The fledgling couple reportedly broke up in February 2023 due to their competing schedules. After they were spotted together a few more times in group settings, a source clarified to the Daily Mail that they'd stayed friends after their romance didn't work out. Confusing matters slightly, an insider told Us Weekly that they were exclusively dating in July. But in September, they both sparked romance rumors with new people.
The supermodel has since been linked to Bradley Cooper
In September 2023, Gigi Hadid reportedly began dating music producer Cole Bennett, and Leonardo DiCaprio seemingly moved on with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. Hadid and Bennett were initially linked after they were snapped leaving a house party together. A source quickly set the record straight to Us Weekly, confirming, "They've been friends for a few years." They added, "They've been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together."
The insider claimed that Hadid was "ready for something more serious" following her unsteady romance with DiCaprio, but she was continuing to prioritize her career and daughter regardless. Although they seemed to be getting along well, things seemingly remained casual because Hadid was linked to Bradley Cooper in October 2023. Their first public sighting came after a dinner date in New York, and another shortly followed as they drove around the city together.
A source offered some insight into the relationship with People: "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress." They continued, "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute ... and there is an attraction." The insider didn't believe things would ever get serious, though, since Hadid enjoys her independence far too much and continues to prioritize Khai and work.