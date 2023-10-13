All Of Gigi Hadid's Reported Romances Since Her Zayn Malik Split

Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called it quits several times in their six-year-long relationship, we couldn't help but hope that their love would last forever. The celebrity couple consistently shared their appreciation for each other through adorable social media posts. And, in 2020, they became a family after welcoming their daughter, Khai. For the following year, Hadid and Mailk quietly thrived as they retreated from the public eye to focus on raising their child together.

But it all came crashing down in 2021 when Malik reportedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The "Pillowtalk" singer allegedly struck Yolanda, called her names, and told her to stay away from Khai. An insider clarified to People that while Malik never physically assaulted Yolanda, he did put her "in an aggressive hold." Later, the One Direction alum pleaded no contest to the four counts of harassment filed by Yolanda. Naturally, the incident spelled disaster for his and Gigi's relationship, and the couple called it quits for good.

Malik finally broke his silence on the matter during a 2023 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, reasoning, "I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said." However, the former couple appears to have buried the hatchet to focus on co-parenting their daughter. As for their love lives, Malik was rumored to be briefly dating Selena Gomez, while Gigi was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.