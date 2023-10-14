Why Michelle Obama Was Surprised The First Time She Met Barack's Grandparents

When former first lady Michelle Obama flew to Hawaii to visit former President Barack Obama's grandparents for the first time, she was expecting fruity cocktails, sunsets on the beach, and hula dancing. What she got instead was an eye-opening experience — complete with TV dinners, board games, and daytime television — that offered invaluable insights into what was important to her future husband.

On a December 2022 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the author and philanthropist described how excited she was to meet Barack's grandparents in Hawaii over a Christmas holiday. "I was a second-year associate at a law firm in Chicago. Winters in Chicago are deadly, dreary, so the thought of going to spend Christmas with the love of my life in Hawaii? I was like, sign me up."

As the former first lady found out, visiting Hawaii with someone who grew up there is less "whimsical tropical island getaway" and more "quiet trip to the grandparents' house."