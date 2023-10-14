Jodie Turner-Smith Had Her Eye On Joshua Jackson Before They Even Met

When Jodie Turner-Smith first saw Joshua Jackson in person, she knew immediately that she wanted him. Smith may have played hard to get initially, but she'd secretly been fanning over Jackson since his days on the WB drama sitcom, "Dawson's Creek." Jackson starred as Pacey Witter for all six seasons of the series, and Smith was digging his portrayal on the show, even rocking the merchandise to prove it. While sitting down with "The Tonight Show" in July 2021, Smith explained the story behind his wife wearing a shirt depicting his famous character.

"This popped up eight or nine months into our relationship. I'm not exactly sure who the Amazon seller is who keeps the Pacey shirts on hand, but she is their core customer," Jackson shared, gleaming as he spoke with Jimmy Fallon.

Aside from him being a handsome TV hunk in Turner-Smith's eyes, she also expressed her appreciation for his talents. In a May 2021 interview with People, she praised this aspect of her husband, stating, "He has a wealth of experience to offer and advice to offer that's based on experience. And I love that. I just love picking his brain about things."