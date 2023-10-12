Real Andrews Remains Positive About Taggert's Uncertain General Hospital Future

Lately, "General Hospital" seems to have put an important storyline on the back burner. Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) learned on the May 31 episode that he wasn't Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) biological father, as he had believed since she was born. Once the DNA test revealed that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) was actually her dad, Taggert politely excused himself from the conversation, and in an emotional scene that tugged at viewers' hearts, he cried uncontrollably in the hospital elevator.

"General Hospital" fans don't trust the test results and believe that mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look) may have altered them for Curtis. Coupled with that, Taggert turned to alcohol to drown his sorrows, and that could jeopardize his chances at the police commissioner job that Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) offered him. However, this all happened quite a while ago, and we haven't seen Taggert since, worrying fans that Andrews was off the show.

In an October 11 Instagram post, the actor addressed Taggert's MIA status. "Curious about Taggert's return to 'General Hospital'? Wondering when we'll see him back in action? Watch this video to know more," he captioned it. With the original "GH" theme playing in the background while he was driving, Andrews admitted to the fans, whom he calls "Champions," that he's okay with his situation, and likened himself to a utility player in baseball, stating, "You call me up to bat and I'm gonna come up and I'm gonna hit a home run for you."