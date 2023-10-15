Details About Nicole Richie's Little-Known Adoption Story

You may have noticed Nicole Richie shares her last name with another famous figure, the "All Night Long" singer, Lionel Richie. Her adoption story is little known, as the family did not initially share much detail about it publicly.

Despite divorcing her adoptive mother, Brenda Harvey, starting a new family, and maintaining his superstar status, Lionel remained a devoted father to a young Nicole, leaving her with nothing but fond memories to share. Lionel later married fashion designer Diane Alexander, and together they welcomed Miles and Sofia Richie before divorcing in 2003. The family remained close, and Nicole warmly welcomed Lionel's biological children as her own siblings.

The Richies frequently share heartwarming moments of their time spent together on social media, proving that family requires love, not DNA. "It's #nationalparentsday & these are mine," Nicole wrote under a nostalgic photo featuring a younger Lionel and Diane Harvey on Instagram. Harvey also often expresses her deep love for Nicole on her own account. "I thank God every day that I have you in my life. You are everything to me, Nicole," she captioned a throwback snap of the two of them.