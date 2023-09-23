Why Nicole Richie's Daughter Harlow Madden Stays Out Of The Spotlight

The name Nicole Richie is attached to a number of things, such as her adopted father, Lionel Richie, and her friendship with hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. Now, years later, the truth about Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's iconic feud is finally out. And, the reality is, both stars are onto new adventures and slaying their own lives.

Nicole Richie has taken to the idea of slowing down and entering a more family-oriented life. In 2010, Richie married Joel Madden, singer of Good Charlotte, whom she shares two children with, daughter and son Harlow and Sparrow Madden. And in Paris's case, she and her husband, Carter Reum, were recently blessed with their first child via a surrogate.

Fans have loved watching the stunning transformation of Nicole Richie from a party girl to a stellar parent. But there is something fans are missing, and that's seeing Richie's kids in the media. Rarely does the media highlight Harlow Madden, Richie's first-born, and fans want to know why.