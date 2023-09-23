Why Nicole Richie's Daughter Harlow Madden Stays Out Of The Spotlight
The name Nicole Richie is attached to a number of things, such as her adopted father, Lionel Richie, and her friendship with hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. Now, years later, the truth about Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's iconic feud is finally out. And, the reality is, both stars are onto new adventures and slaying their own lives.
Nicole Richie has taken to the idea of slowing down and entering a more family-oriented life. In 2010, Richie married Joel Madden, singer of Good Charlotte, whom she shares two children with, daughter and son Harlow and Sparrow Madden. And in Paris's case, she and her husband, Carter Reum, were recently blessed with their first child via a surrogate.
Fans have loved watching the stunning transformation of Nicole Richie from a party girl to a stellar parent. But there is something fans are missing, and that's seeing Richie's kids in the media. Rarely does the media highlight Harlow Madden, Richie's first-born, and fans want to know why.
Nicole Richie prefers a private life for her and Harlow Madden
Nicole Richie's daughter, Harlow Madden, was born on January 11, 2008. Even though Richie's sweetheart daughter has been around for some years, it's not surprising that you haven't seen much about her in the media. Despite the fact that Richie herself grew up in the spotlight, she prefers to keep her children's lives — and now her own — a little more private.
The privacy may be a good fit for daughter Harlow, explained Richie to People while talking about life on tour with her husband, Joel Madden, saying, "And sometimes my daughter doesn't even come ... She's a little more reserved. She'll hang out on the bus and do art. The bus is awesome."
This is very different from how Nicole Richie grew up. From a young age, she was seen in the media beside her father, the famous Lionel Richie. From there she began her own life in entertainment, starring in the reality series "The Simple Life" with her then-best friend Paris Hilton. Even today, Richie is still in the spotlight, whether it's because of her husband's band or her jewelry line, House of Harlow, named after her darling daughter.
All about Harlow Madden
Although Harlow Madden isn't making the headlines every day, Nicole Richie has disclosed some information about her firstborn child. Come to find out, Harlow loves fashion, just like her mother. Richie told Entertainment Tonight in 2021, "[M]y daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn't have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time. I have just started writing an 'N' with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]."
It's clear that Richie also believes in raising a strong woman who has a clear idea of right versus wrong. Richie and her daughter Harlow participated in the Women's March together in 2018, alongside other big-name celebrities. Speaking about her daughter, Richie said to People in June 2023, "I want her to have power in her voice and confidence with her voice and her feelings."
It seems that a more private life does not mean a sheltered life for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's family. It simply means daughter Harlow Madden enjoys a more peaceful life to learn and grow without compromising opportunity and exposure.