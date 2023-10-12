General Hospital's Kate Mansi Opens Up About Her 'Brutal' Divorce

Kristina Corinthos Davis (then Lexi Ainsworth) has always remained close to her father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) on "General Hospital." Over the years, their relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but for the most part, their familial bond has lasted. Kristina tends to bring out the softer side in Sonny, and no matter what issue she's faced, the lines of communication have always stayed open, and Sonny's been a great listening ear.

When Kate Mansi took over as Kristina earlier this year, the initial reaction was that Kristina's recasting was a total misstep. However, Mansi has come into her own as Kristina, bringing a new version to the character, but keeping things like her bond with Sonny firmly intact. Kristina is still somewhat floundering through her life, and although things with sister, Molly Lansing Davis (Kristen Vaganos) are on shaky ground, Kristina is on good terms with everyone else.

Like her character, Mansi also finds herself able to open up to her TV father, Benard, on a recent episode of his State of Mind podcast for World Mental Health Day. One of the primary subjects of the interview was Mansi's contentious engagement and subsequent divorce. The writing was on the wall about the future of their marriage, evident by a moment in the interview when Mansi said, "About 6 weeks before the planned wedding, my husband had a crisis of consciousness and didn't want to go through with it."