Details About Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Quick Divorce Settlement

There were signs that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's marriage was destined for failure, and now their divorce is settled. Grande and Gomez apparently separated in January or February 2023 and, after an explosion of gossip surrounding Grande and "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater's relationship in July 2023, Grande and Gomez both filed for divorce in September 2023.

The divorce filing from Grande asked for the prenuptial agreement to be honored, and she also listed some other things (both physical items and monetary wealth) that she wanted to keep in the divorce. She also said Gomez needed to contribute toward the cost of their divorce lawyers (via E! News).

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source told E! News. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process." The insider also stated that both Gomez and Grande have moved on, which makes sense considering recent reports.