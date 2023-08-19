What We Know About Ariana Grande's New Love Interest, Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater, who originated the role of SpongeBob in "SpongeBob SquarePants" on Broadway, is making headlines. However, they aren't for his acting chops, high tenor notes, or role in the live-action adaptation of the musical "Wicked" as the love-struck Munchkin, Boq. Instead, Slater is getting buzz surrounding his new romance with fellow "Wicked" co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film.

Despite having Broadway backgrounds, the two singers didn't meet until filming in London, which commenced in July 2022. On July 20, news of Slater and Grande's romance broke out. The suddenness of the announcement shocked fans, because both Grande and Slater had recently married other people. For Grande, her two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez ended in January upon separation rumors, while Slater was reportedly still with his wife of four years, Lilly Jay. Since the rumors surfaced, Jay has confirmed that the three of them spent an ample amount of time together on the set of "Wicked" before the two co-stars started dating. Of course, infidelity rumors are just one of the ways celebrity marriages have faced uphill battles, but even with the suspiciousness surrounding the rumored affair, fans are growing more curious about Slater, who remains relatively unknown compared to Grande.