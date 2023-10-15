All The Lawsuits And Allegations Brought Against Love Is Blind

After its premiere in 2020, Netflix's "Love Is Blind" quickly captured the hearts of fans around the world. The reality series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, encourages contestants to build real connections without seeing each other. But within the past year, the popular dating show has faced allegations of on-set abuse and unjust working conditions.

These issues first came to light in July 2022, when Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against the series and its producers. As a participant in Season 2, Hartwell claimed that "Love Is Blind" showrunners manipulated participants in order to make better television. "They intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water, and sleep," Hartwell's attorney said in a statement (per Us Weekly). "This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making."

In 2023, more "Love Is Blind" alums stepped forward to condemn the showrunners' abuse. Nick Thomspon and Danielle Ruhl, who got married during Season 2, have spoken out about negligence and its effect on their mental health. Additionally, harrowing claims of on-set sexual assault have been made, with another lawsuit filed against "Love is Blind"'s production company. In light of these suits, fans fear that the end of this reality TV staple could be near.