HGTV's Jonathan Scott Almost Lost Zooey Deschanel Over Bad Cell Service

While the stunning Zooey Deschanel is known for her acting gigs, starring in the fan-favorite sitcom "New Girl," and appearing in cult-classic movies such as "500 Days of Summer" and "Elf," Jonathan Scott is known as one-half of HGTV's "Property Brothers." Their worlds collided back in 2019 when they appeared alongside their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel, on an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."

According to Scott, their connection was pretty instant, with the HGTV star even telling Bustle, "I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down." Though the Deschanel-Scott romance was budding in 2019, it hit a bit of a road bump when the HGTV star took a horse-riding trip through the Rocky Mountains. The days-long adventure left him with no way to contact Deschanel, who was under the impression that she was being ghosted.

Luckily, the misunderstanding was resolved with a happy ending, and the two have gone on to announce their over-the-moon sweet engagement in August 2023.