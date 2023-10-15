Controversial Steve Harvey Jokes That Weren't Received Well By Audiences

After decades in the entertainment industry, Steve Harvey has no trouble performing in front of an audience. In fact, he established himself as a comedian at the beginning of his career. His sitcom "The Steve Harvey Show" thrived on air from 1996 to 2002, and after that, Harvey explored more roles in entertainment. From hosting a radio show to helming "Family Feud," the television persona is known for his jokes and on-air charisma.

Harvey decided to quit stand-up comedy for one very interesting reason: He claims political correctness has ruined comedy. When asked if he could ever return for a stand-up show, Harvey said that his jokes would not be up to par with today's standards. "The only way I can do one more special is that it would have to be to at the end of my television career," he told the Television Critics Association (per The Wrap). "We're in the cancel culture, and nobody, no stand-up [comic] alive that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to."

Looking back on his sense of humor from past and more recent gigs, it's clear that Harvey's jokes aren't always well-received. There are some topics that largely have been deemed off-limits in today's cultural climate, but it appears the veteran comedian isn't phased by the backlash.