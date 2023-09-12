Controversial Things Everyone Ignores About Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey is the charismatic face of television hosting. The longtime entertainer has touched all sides of showbiz — from radio to comedy to new ventures as a judge, his career has spanned three decades. During this time Harvey has overcome many obstacles, such as career bumps and a divorce that nearly left him penniless. Still, he has come a long way from his original comedy career that began in the '80s.
Harvey eventually found his footing in the world of television hosting, and is now best known for his tenure on "Family Feud." Viewers may also recognize him as a longtime host of the "Miss Universe" pageant, head honcho of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," and author of the bestselling book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man." However, the beloved host has several strange acts following in his wake. From defending a publicly defamed actor to a history of infidelity, Harvey's problematic history has been outshined by his public image.
Harvey stands firmly behind longtime friend Bill Cosby
As a veteran in the comedy industry, it's no surprise that Steve Harvey and Bill Cosby have crossed paths. Harvey even cites the "The Cosby Show" alum as his longtime mentor. However, Cosby fell into hot water after being charged and later convicted on several accounts of sexual assault in 2018. From 2014 onwards, more than 50 women came forward to accuse the actor of drugging, rape, and varied sexual misconduct during his career. Cosby served two years of his 10-year sentence, before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a big decision to overturn his conviction in 2021 (per ABC News).
In 2017, Harvey revealed that he would continue to stand by his fellow comedian. "I haven't talked to him in a few months, but when I'm your friend, I'm your friend," Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter. "When I heard all the trouble he was in, I called and asked him how he was doing. You know what he says to me? 'Hey man, I appreciate you calling, but just stay away from me right now. You don't need none of this on you.'...That's an amazing thing for a guy to say."
Phylicia Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam, fellow stars from "The Cosby Show," have also stood firm in their support for "America's Dad." Even though Cosby was released from prison in 2021, more women have come forward as recently as June 2023 to file lawsuits against him for similar crimes.
Harvey has a history of alleged infidelity in his relationships
Steve Harvey married his first wife, Marcia Harvey, in 1980. The two were married as the "Family Feud" host's comedy career began to blossom, which reportedly caused tension in their marriage. Fourteen years and three children later, the two divorced in 1994. But before their official split, the couple separated in 1990 — the year before their third child was born.
In addition to unpaid child support for Marcia and their children, it was also reported that Harvey began living with his future wife Mary Shackelford before the divorce was settled. He and Mary tied the knot in 1996, welcoming one son, and later divorced in 2005. Since their split, Shackelford has alleged that Harvey stepped out on her with his current wife, Marjorie.
Since 2007, Harvey has been married to his third wife Marjorie Harvey. In a turn of events, in August 2023 rumors swirled that Marjorie cheated on Harvey with the family's security guard and chef. The daytime host denied these allegations at a comedy show, telling the audience that his marriage was doing just "fine" (per Entertainment Weekly). Now, Harvey has seven children: four of whom are biological, and Marjorie's three children that he adopted — including Lori Harvey.
Harvey refused to pay for his private jet alterations
In 2015, USA Today reported that Steve Harvey had been sued by an aircraft company for $205,040 in unpaid alterations. The company, Business Aircraft Leasing Inc., said that Harvey originally wanted to lease out a Gulfstream jet but requested $400,000 worth of customizations before doing so. These customizations included removing two seats and redecorating the plane's interior.
When it came time to pay, Harvey fell short by refusing to finish paying off the aircraft after making half of the expected payments. Originally, the company argues, Harvey verbally promised to lease out the jet for $97,000 a month after the alterations were made. The case was brought against Harvey and One World Aviation, one of the many businesses he owns.
The jet company eventually dropped its case against Harvey a year later, opting to make a business agreement with One World Aviation (per The Tennessean). Since then, Harvey has shared my photos enjoying the comfort of his private jet. The aircraft has even served as the perfect setting for his and his wife Marjorie Harvey's fashion-forward videos. In one such video, posted by their stylist Elly Karamoh, the couple showed off their coordinated black ensembles while preparing for take off.