Controversial Things Everyone Ignores About Steve Harvey

As a veteran in the comedy industry, it's no surprise that Steve Harvey and Bill Cosby have crossed paths. Harvey even cites the "The Cosby Show" alum as his longtime mentor. However, Cosby fell into hot water after being charged and later convicted on several accounts of sexual assault in 2018. From 2014 onwards, more than 50 women came forward to accuse the actor of drugging, rape, and varied sexual misconduct during his career. Cosby served two years of his 10-year sentence, before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a big decision to overturn his conviction in 2021 (per ABC News).

In 2017, Harvey revealed that he would continue to stand by his fellow comedian. "I haven't talked to him in a few months, but when I'm your friend, I'm your friend," Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter. "When I heard all the trouble he was in, I called and asked him how he was doing. You know what he says to me? 'Hey man, I appreciate you calling, but just stay away from me right now. You don't need none of this on you.'...That's an amazing thing for a guy to say."

Phylicia Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam, fellow stars from "The Cosby Show," have also stood firm in their support for "America's Dad." Even though Cosby was released from prison in 2021, more women have come forward as recently as June 2023 to file lawsuits against him for similar crimes.