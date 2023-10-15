The Messiest Moments From Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann's Chaotic Split

Since getting married in November 2011, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann faced some challenges. For one, Zolciak is eight years older than her husband, who played in the NFL when they met. This, combined with the fact that Zolciak already had two daughters, Brielle and Adriana, from a previous marriage, caused Biermann's parents to side-eye the relationship. Nevertheless, they pushed forward, even sticking together when Biermann retired from football in 2016. Biermann legally adopted his stepdaughters and welcomed four more children with Zolciak before things soured in 2023.

In December 2020, there were reports of trouble in paradise with the couple. However, Zolciak quickly shut them down. Unfortunately for the couple, in February 2023, more drama arose when their Georgia mansion went into foreclosure, though the couple seemingly took action to save their home. Still, their financial woes were put on display for the world to see, with Zolciak frequently showing off her extravagant lifestyle online. In May 2023, things came to a shocking end when both Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce within days of one another. Biermann pointed to Zolciak's spending habits in his divorce filing, claiming she'd squandered away much of their money on her extreme gambling habit. On the other hand, Zolciak labeled him an extensive marijuana user. Since then, things have only gotten messier, with no resolution in sight.