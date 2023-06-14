A Look Back At Kim Zolciak-Biermann And Kroy Biermann's Relationship

In 2010, fellow "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield invited her castmates to a charity event. Said event would change Kim Zolciak's life forever. At one point in the evening, she spotted Kroy Biermann across the room and was instantly attracted to... his derriere. And yes, the Bravo cameras captured the moment. During the episode, Zolciak can be heard asking Whitfield to introduce her to the football star. She instantly nicknamed the athlete "tight a**" and showered him with compliments. "I've never in my whole life seen as a** like that," Zolciak told him as they shook hands. "We were all sitting at the table, I was like '10. 10.' I just had to tell you. Adorable!"

Zolciak even requested that he give her a twirl so she can get a better look at his behind. The nickname seemed to work on Biermann because he later handed over his digits and invited her out to see him play for the Atlanta Falcons. Zolciak obliged and the rest was Bravo history.

Alas, this love connection almost didn't happen, as Zolciak nearly skipped the event. "I threw the wig on and some makeup ... and I reluctantly went ... who would have thought that day would change my life forever," she wrote in a since-deleted post (via Us Weekly). "Goes to show you ... you never know what the future holds and God ALWAYS has the most perfect plan."