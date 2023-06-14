A Look Back At Kim Zolciak-Biermann And Kroy Biermann's Relationship
A reality star falling for a professional football player is just one example of a modern romance made for television. On "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak always went after what she wanted, including a relationship with NFL alum Kroy Biermann. Throughout her time on the reality series, Zolciak was transparent about her past romances and hinted that she loved being taken care of financially; she was previously linked to a married man she called "Big Poppa" who helped fund her lavish lifestyle. However, once things with Big Poppa fizzled out, Zolciak was ready to strike up a relationship with someone who could give her undivided commitment.
Zolciak and Biermann first crossed paths by chance and their relationship moved very quickly. After showcasing their love on Bravo and making it to 11 years of marriage, many fans were shocked to learn that the two called it quits in 2023. In the wake of their divorce filings, many messy details have emerged. So let's take things back to the beginning and see the complete evolution of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship.
The two first met on The Real Housewives of Atlanta
In 2010, fellow "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield invited her castmates to a charity event. Said event would change Kim Zolciak's life forever. At one point in the evening, she spotted Kroy Biermann across the room and was instantly attracted to... his derriere. And yes, the Bravo cameras captured the moment. During the episode, Zolciak can be heard asking Whitfield to introduce her to the football star. She instantly nicknamed the athlete "tight a**" and showered him with compliments. "I've never in my whole life seen as a** like that," Zolciak told him as they shook hands. "We were all sitting at the table, I was like '10. 10.' I just had to tell you. Adorable!"
Zolciak even requested that he give her a twirl so she can get a better look at his behind. The nickname seemed to work on Biermann because he later handed over his digits and invited her out to see him play for the Atlanta Falcons. Zolciak obliged and the rest was Bravo history.
Alas, this love connection almost didn't happen, as Zolciak nearly skipped the event. "I threw the wig on and some makeup ... and I reluctantly went ... who would have thought that day would change my life forever," she wrote in a since-deleted post (via Us Weekly). "Goes to show you ... you never know what the future holds and God ALWAYS has the most perfect plan."
They welcome their first child together
In June 2011, just a year after connecting on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann welcomed their son Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann into the world. This was Kroy's first child and Zolciak's third. Naturally, the couple was over the moon. "[Kroy Biermann] and I are happy to announce the birth of our son today," she shared with followers on Twitter. "Kroy Jagger Biermann is healthy & beautiful We are so in love!"
Before giving birth, Zolciak gushed about her beau and how great of a father he already was to her two daughters. "He's really fantastic with my girls," Zolciak told People. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner ever." Despite the relationship at the time being so new, the couple was moving fast and already planning a future together that involved a bigger family. "Kroy's perfect for me, but we're not engaged," Zolciak explained to Life & Style (via Yahoo!). "If we get married, Kroy would like to have one more child, and I want one, too!"
They tied the knot shortly after welcoming their first son
Six months after the birth of their first child together, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were ready to walk down the aisle. In typical Zolciak fashion, the wedding was lavish and over the top. The couple got married in their Georgia home and gave fans an inside look on their spinoff series, "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding". The entire event, which welcomed over 200 guests, was planned in under two months.
Despite her excitement to get married, Zolciak began feeling the pressure of the big event. "I am not sure if I will even be able to utter "I do" let alone try to profess my love for my husband in front of 200 people," the reality star wrote in her Bravo blog at the time. However, things went smoothly on their wedding day and the two looked in love. Biermann was overjoyed after marrying his special lady. The football star tweeted, "Thank you everyone for your early congrats and best wishes!!! @Kimzolciak has made me the happiest man alive!!! 11.11.11."
Despite the joyous occasion, the couple faced some controversy after the event. A year after the wedding, the couple's wedding planner publicly accused them of skipping out on the bill. The outstanding bill was first rumored to be $1 million but the planner later confirmed he was owed roughly $20k, per RadarOnline.
Kim Zolciak went from Real Housewives to her own show
In 2012, after the success of their spin-off series documenting the lead-up to their wedding, Bravo decided to give Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann an official show. With cameras rolling, "Don't Be Tardy" documented their relationship as they settled in as a married couple. This series was much different than "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Instead of arguing with a nemesis like Nene Leakes, Zolciak was balancing motherhood and a new husband.
The reality star was happy to leave her "Real Housewives" peach behind and show the audience a new side of her life. "[The show] is about my family. I had a really great time doing 'Tardy for the Wedding,'" she said in an interview with The Daily Dish. "As stressful as it was planning the wedding, I had a really good time doing the show. I think people got to see more of who I am and my surroundings when I'm not placed in combative situations." The premiere of a spin-off was a success, raking in 1.1 million viewers.
In 2021, "Don't Be Tardy" was canceled after eight seasons. "We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," a Bravo spokesperson told Us Weekly. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience." Zolciak reacted to the news in stride. The star later teased another reality show featuring her family was on the horizon.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann quickly welcomed their second baby
By 2012, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were married and growing their family. In August 2012, the couple welcomed their second son, Kash Kade Biermann. Kash was born just 14 months after their first son, KJ Biermann. Kroy spilled the good news on social media. "I'm so happy to announce that today we @kimzolciak and I welcomed our 2nd son Kash Kade, Mommy and baby are doing great," he tweeted. Despite back-to-back pregnancies and juggling two babies plus two tweens, Zolciak was walking on cloud nine. "I love [being a mom]," she gushed to Life & Style (via Yahoo!). "There's nothing else in the world like it. I'm just at peace. I was never out there searching for something, but there was always kind of a missing piece, and I have it all now. I literally have everything."
For the loving couple, the two boys were just the beginning. Zolciak shared that her husband had his heart set on creating a bigger family together. "Kroy wants a football team!" she joked. "He'd have me pregnant forever. I couldn't say no — or keep my hands off my husband."
Kash Kade gave his parents quite the scare in 2017. The young boy was bitten on the face by one of the family's dogs and ended up in the hospital. Three years later, Zolciak shared on Instagram that Kash underwent reconstructive surgery.
Kroy Biermann adopted Kim Zolciak's two daughters
As Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's bond continued to grow, they wanted to truly blend their two families together. In July 2013, Kroy made the loving gesture of officially adopting Zolciak's two daughters from previous relationships. The two girls, Ariana and Brielle, accepted him as their father and officially took on the Biermann last name. The former NFL star made the move after realizing how important his family is to his everyday life. "Our careers are our priorities, our kids, our health, our happiness," he told E! News. "Before Kim and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life. ... Now, my house isn't going to be as clean as it was before, but it's not important. Those things are not important and it's all about prioritizing and understanding."
Fans of the couple have seen the loving relationship Kroy has fostered with the two girls on their reality show. His daughters also shared sweet messages about him on social media. "Really blessed with the best dad in the world. It takes a real man to show up and show out the way he did for me & Ariana," Brielle wrote on Instagram in 2021. "He's obviously a wonderful father to the littles and an INCREDIBLE husband to my mom also! I lovee youuuu dad! THANK YOU ALWAYS!"
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann welcomed twins
In 2013, the Zolciak-Biermann family grew once again. In August of that year, the reality TV veteran revealed she was expecting not one, but two babies. "I'm having twins and I couldn't be more excited. I was completely shocked. I had no idea. It was a natural conception, but twins do run in the family, so I guess I shouldn't have been surprised," she shared with E! News. This pregnancy officially made Zolciak a mom of six, and she was thrilled about the family's newest chapter.
At the time, Zolciak's daughters were all grown up and the "Don't Be Tardy" star had secretly hoped to have another little girl running around the house. In November 2013, she announced the birth of a baby girl named Kaia Rose Biermann and a baby boy named Kane Ren Biermann. After going through pregnancies back to back, some fans wondered if the Biermanns were aiming to have even more children.
"This is it — no more kids!" she told Life & Style (via USA Today). "I finally feel like my family is 100 percent complete." The reality star admitted that their household is a bit hectic with six kids needing attention, but she wouldn't want it any other way. "It's an absolute trip having one baby in your arm — if not two — while Brielle wants food, Kash wants to be held and KJ's peeing all over the toilet. It's just hectic, but I wouldn't change it for anything. It's a trip!"
They renewed their vows in front of cameras
In 2017, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were more in love than ever and wanted to celebrate their commitment to each other. The couple decided to renew their vows on the seven-year anniversary of when they first met in front of Bravo cameras. The special event was done on a beautiful beach with their children in attendance and cameras rolling for season six of their spin-off show, "Don't Be Tardy".
The couple selected Biermann's former Atlanta Falcons teammate Coy Wire as their vow renewal officiant. Kroy walked down the aisle holding hands with their son KJ Biermann. This was a full circle moment as he previously carried KJ down the aisle when he married Zolciak back in 2011. The vow renewal was emotional for both Zolciak and Kroy, who held hands in a circle with all their children and shed tears while speaking. "There are a lot of happy tears. A vow renewal is something I've always want to do, and we did it with all the kids around us — which was really special," Zolciak told People. "Our family has grown so much over the years, but we've always remained a tight team." The children and Zolciak all wore white for the occasion while Kroy wore a snazzy cream suit.
They made it to their 10-year anniversary
Making it to 10 years of marriage is a milestone for any couple, but especially those on reality television. In 2021, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with a special getaway to the Bahamas. As The Daily Dish reported, their romantic trip gave them some alone time and a chance to celebrate their relationship. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Zolciak had some loving words for her husband. "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @kroybiermann I can't believe it's been 10 years! 11/11/11" the caption read.
The couple has never been shy about their secrets to a strong marriage. In 2022, she shared with E! News how she managed to keep her marriage together. "If you're asking for a secret, lots of sex," the reality star joked. "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
When asked if reality television had any negative effect on her marriage over the years, Zolciak said she believed it never made a difference. She went on to say that even when things get tough, a couple should remember their vows. "But you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family," she said.
Their financial troubles began to make news
During their years on television, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann displayed a lavish lifestyle that many dreamed of. In front of cameras, the couple showed off their seven-bedroom mansion in Georgia filled with name-brand items and a home theater. On the outside things seemed picture-perfect, but in October 2022, cracks began to show. As In Touch Weekly reported at the time, the couple failed to repay the $300,000 loan they took on the property purchased in 2013, with a $1.65 million mortgage. The home went into foreclosure and was scheduled to be auctioned off in March 2023.
The reality star responded to the news in November with a fiery Instagram video. In it, she refuted claims about selling her home and called everyone haters. "I'm here until I f***ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," she said (via People). Her daughters even told TMZ that it was all a "misunderstanding."
It seems like Zolciak didn't lie when she told her haters she wasn't moving. In February 2023, the couple managed to save their home, and the auction was canceled, per Entertainment Tonight. However, their money troubles were far from over. In May 2023, TMZ reported that the couple owed over $1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from three separate years.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann both filed for divorce
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's financial woes kicked off their 2023. Almost losing their home to foreclosure and the press reporting on their IRS troubles put their marriage under a microscope and left them at odds. Just hours after TMZ reported on their hefty debt to the IRS, both Biermann and Zolciak filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The estranged couple filed separately within hours of each other, per Entertainment Tonight.
In Biermann's filing, he stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He also made mention of the couple's recent debt and requested that the debt be divided equally between the two parties by the courts. In Zolciak's filing, she requested child support from Biermann and asked for joint custody of the couple's children. Following reports of their divorce, Biermann and Zolciak both unfollowed each other on Instagram, per Page Six. Biermann remained shady on Instagram by writing in his bio, "My ring meant a thing." (The line is a reference to his ex's song "That Ring Didn't Mean a Thing.")
The behavior on social media signaled to fans that their divorce wasn't amicable. After news broke of the split, Bravo producer Andy Cohen responded to the news. "I was very surprised," Cohen said on "Radio Andy." "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."
Their court proceedings started off messy
After both Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, their court documents showed that the couple was on the verge of a bitter feud. Days following their divorce filing, Zolciak and her legal team filed a motion that requested her estranged husband be drug tested, per Us Weekly. She accused Kroy of smoking marijuana and expressed concern for the four minor children.
Kroy fired back at his estranged wife in his court filings. The former NFL star requested sole primary custody of their four children. Kroy also filed a motion to request his estranged wife receive a psych evaluation. According to a separate Us Weekly report, Kroy accused Zolciak of exhibiting "very troubled behavior" and questioned her ability to properly care for their four children. Kroy also made note of Zolciak's alleged excessive spending and claimed it was the reason for their recent financial troubles, accusing his estranged wife of being addicted to online gambling. With recent mudslinging between the two parties, the chances of a future reconciliation are very slim. To add salt to the wound, Brielle Biermann unfollowed her adopted father on Instagram, per Us Weekly.
On her first Mother's Day without Kroy, Ariana Biermann sent her mom a special shoutout on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to my best friend," she wrote. "I am so blessed to have you as my mom. You are truly the strongest woman I know" (via People).
Kim Zolciak teased a possible return to Real Housewives
When Kim Zolciak left "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," in 2012, she ran off into the sunset with Kroy Biermann and her own reality show. The happily ever after signaled that she was done for good with the franchise and the messy feuds with the cast. After leaving on bad terms with the majority of the housewives, Zolciak publicly swore that she was done with "RHOA" for good. However, following the news of her recent divorce, the OG Atlanta Housewife seemed ready to return to her old stomping ground.
The first move that raised eyebrows was Zolciak dropping her married name from her Instagram handle. She not only removed "Biermann" from her account, but she effectively cut most traces of her estranged husband from her Instagram page. The "RHOA" alum caused another stir when she followed that up with a photo on her Instagram with her old castmates and tagged Bravo. "See you soon," she captioned the group flick with a camera emoji.
To diehard fans of the franchise, this post was a hint that the star might soon be back holding that coveted Atlanta peach. As of writing, Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen haven't confirmed her official return.