Why Hallmark's A Zest For Death Was A True Family Affair For Alison Sweeney

Hallmark fan favorite Alison Sweeney appears in yet another installment of the network's "Hannah Swensen Mystery" movie series called "A Zest for Death." In the 2023 film, Sweeney stars as Hannah Swensen, a crime-solving baker on a mission to resolve a murder with the help of her mother and sisters. As it turns out, the film wasn't just a fictional family affair for Sweeney.

The actor was joined on set by her son, Ben Sanov, but not in the way you might think. As an intern, Sanov's role was primarily behind the scenes while his mom captivated the camera. Though Sanov was only 18 at the time of filming, Sweeney explained to People that she wanted both her kids to gain real-life experience with potential jobs. She noted that her son does have an after-school job, but we're guessing that one may not have allowed him to pursue the possibility of a career in the entertainment industry like his internship did.

Sanov said of his position, or should we say positions: "I had a rotating internship. One of my roles on set was helping out the props department. Another was an assistant to the camera operator. I learned a lot about the dynamics of a set and how the crew works together." Even Sweeney had a few tricks of the trade to teach her son.