The Dark Side Of JoJo Siwa's Time On Dance Moms

TV star, professional dancer, singer, YouTuber, and hair-bow wearer extraordinaire JoJo Siwa has entertained and inspired millions of fans for more than a decade. Surprisingly, although she's best known for her performances on "Dance Moms," Siwa appeared as a regular for just two seasons. She first debuted on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," then joined the cast of "Dance Moms" for Seasons 5 and 6, and was an occasional guest on Season 8. But her outsized personality and impressive dance skills quickly made Siwa a fan favorite, and they followed her when Nickelodeon signed the reality star to a multi-project deal.

Since then, Siwa has gone on to competitive turns on "Dancing With the Stars" (she was runner-up), "The Masked Singer" (she was T-Rex), and perhaps her biggest challenge yet, "Special Forces." She also gained the confidence to live her truth. Siwa came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021, instantly earning praise and gratitude from other queer youth delighted to have a peer in their corner.

Siwa is well aware that her time with the Abby Lee Dance Studio helped propel her to stardom. As she told Entertainment Tonight, "I am one of the few — there's only a few people — that really, truly thank Abby, and are thankful and grateful for what she's done for us. Because without her, 'Dance Moms' wouldn't be a thing, and without that, none of us would have a career." Yet Siwa also discovered that this opportunity came at the cost of her privacy and health.