Inside RHONYC Star Jessel Taank's Emotional Journey With IVF

The rebooted cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" has brought several personal revelations to our TV screens. Sad details about Brynn Whitfield's childhood and Jenna Lyons' relationship with Cass Bird have captured the hearts of fans, primarily due to the stars' willingness to be open with the cameras. Another cast member who has been incredibly transparent about her life is Jessel Taank. The fashion publicist particularly touched viewers when she began to open up about her four-year IVF journey.

Taank and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, had a very challenging journey to parenthood due to years of infertility problems. After walking down the aisle in October 2014, the couple began trying to start their family immediately, though Taank couldn't manage to conceive during the first seven years of their marriage. Thankfully, the happy couple welcomed their twin sons, Kai and Rio, in May 2021 after enduring the grueling IVF process, which came with a flurry of emotions and even a terrifying health scare.

As the "RHONY" star reasoned, in an interview with TooFab, she wanted to be open about her experience on the show because, "When I went through IVF, I always remember finding comfort in other people's stories — whether it was success or not — because you go through so much in that moment."