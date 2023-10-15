GH's James Patrick Stuart And Michael E. Knight: Best Friends In Reel Life And Real Life

Because soap opera actors work closely together for long hours at a clip almost every day of the week, it's no surprise that they become like a family, and often real world friends. On June 16, 2020, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine, "General Hospital") posted a picture on Instagram of a chocolate cake under glass, next to the box it came in, which was from Zabar's — one of the most expensive eateries in New York City. He captioned it, "When Michael E Knight sends you a birthday present." Knight plays attorney Martin Grey on "GH," who is also Valentin's best friend, and the gift that Stuart posted is a testament to their real-life friendship.

In a Soap Central post from May 2020, Stuart explained about Knight, "Honestly, I love that man so much, and we have been friends for so long that there's nothing that could top the feeling of having him come back to a show that I'm having so much fun on." Stuart was referencing the fact he had seen Knight, as Tad Martin, acting opposite Cady McClain (Dixie Martin) on "All My Children," and observing how much fun they were having, he decided soap operas were where he needed to be, he explained.

Stuart was able to deftly jump onto the "AMC" ship as Will Cortlandt in 1989 and stated that Knight immediately became his mentor as well as friend. He studied Knight's acting over and over again, refining his craft.