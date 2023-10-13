Days Of Our Lives' Emily O'Brien Asks Fans To Keep An Open Mind After Controversial Theresa Recast

At the end of the October 6, 2023, "Days of Our Lives" episode we finally got a gander at Emily O'Brien in a blonde wig playing Theresa Donovan. Her recast for the role was announced after news broke about Jen Lilley's controversial exit from the sudser. Already knee-deep in a storyline involving the search for the late Victor Kiriakis' (John Aniston) will, and beginning what could be a romance with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), O'Brien has hit the ground running after her previous character, Gwen Rizczech, left Salem — practically passing by Theresa at the airport in the process.

Lilley graciously said goodbye to "Days" after 10 years on the show, and thanked everyone there in a September 19 Instagram post, where she also shouted out the fans, writing: "Thank you for supporting me on this decade-long journey." O'Brien, meanwhile, had yet to publicly comment on the bizarre actor switch.

Then, on October 12, she finally acknowledged viewers' dismay at Gwen leaving the canvas, posting on Instagram, "Don't worry, I am sure Gwen is still smirking somewhere." Those words captioned a beautiful publicity photo of her, and she went on to address the contentious transition from Gwen to Theresa, first expressing her gratitude for being able to portray the complex character for four years.