GH's Roger Howarth Supports Jon Lindstrom's New Project & We Love The Co-Star Camaraderie

At a fan event in 2021, reported on by Soap Hub, "General Hospital" star Roger Howarth was asked about which actors he enjoyed as scene partners when he played Paul Ryan on "As the World Turns." The soft-spoken Howarth stated, "There were so many. I thought that was a great cast." However, Jon Lindstrom was one who came to mind, and it's now evident Howarth has a good deal of respect for the actor and his work.

After "ATWT," Howarth would again work with Lindstrom on "GH" when he played Franco Baldwin, and eventually, Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt, the colleague of Lindstrom's psychiatrist character, Kevin Collins. Over the years, Lindstrom has had nothing but praise for his "GH" co-stars. Howarth finally had the opportunity to return the accolades with an Instagram post on October 12.

Howarth, who has rarely opened up to the fans about his personal life and thoughts, had recently created an Instagram page on September 13, to which one fan replied, "It's about damn time!!" The actor shared a selfie with his castmate, along with the cover of Lindstrom's debut thriller novel, "Hollywood Hustle," and had some really nice things to say.