What We Know About Madonna's Strange Relationship With Al Pacino

For decades, Madonna and Al Pacino have enjoyed major success in the entertainment industry. Both are going strong in their careers, particularly Madonna with her world records. In their personal lives, Madonnaand Pacino each have extensive dating histories. Although the two have never been romantically linked, they do have a rather unusual relationship.

Even before she became a pop superstar, Madonna was making waves with her behavior. During the late 1970s, Madonna was focused on achieving her dreams of dancing professionally while working a food service job to pay her bills. At the time, she shared an apartment with Whitley Hill, the daughter of actor Ed Setrakian. One evening, Setrakian introduced Hill and Madonna to his friend and fellow actor, Pacino. Hill recounted the evening in the biography "Madonna: A Rebel Life," noting that her then-roommate made an effort to make an unforgettable first impression. According to Hill, Madonna began by chewing gum provocatively as she became acquainted with Pacino, and things only escalated from there.

After the evening's events, Hill recalled a phone conversation with her father detailing the car ride with Pacino and Madonna. Pacino reportedly informed his friend about an unsettling incident that happened while Setrakian was behind the wheel, saying, "[Madonna] leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!" (via Insider)