Why Tara Reid Felt Not Having A Family Damaged Her Acting Career

Tara Reid, dubbed by some the "godmother of partying," has revealed why she believes not settling down and having kids played into her bad girl image and, as a result, damaged her acting career. After a series of smaller roles, the 1999 classic "American Pie" movie would ultimately launch Reid to Hollywood fame. Her "girl next door" persona only stuck with her for about a decade, though. Soon, the tabloids talked about Reid for not-so-glamorous reasons, including her visit to a rehabilitation center, plastic surgery gone wrong, and a failed relationship with one of the early aughts most famous faces — Carson Daly.

While the media may have been quick to cite these social faux pas as the reasons Reid's career seemingly plummeted after the early 2000s, "The Big Lebowski" actor believes her lack of a family life exacerbated her bad girl reputation. "I'm not married, I don't have kids, and I think, in Hollywood, if you don't have kids or you're not married, you're judged. So they still think you're that party girl from 40 years ago," she revealed in an interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine.

Reid also stressed that she isn't who the media portrays her as. "I never did sex tapes. I never did anything wrong — I've never even gotten a speeding ticket," she noted. However, she did admit that she occasionally partied, like other celebs in her position. Nevertheless, the lack of a family is the primary reason Reid gives for her career not being as proliferous as it should have been.